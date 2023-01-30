It looks like Coldplay is gearing up for a new album — but don’t expect it right away.

In 2021, the band released an album called Music Of The Spheres, which featured collaborations like “My Universe” with BTS and “Let Somebody Go” by Selena Gomez. Now, it appears the story will continue in the future.

In a recent interview with City News, they revealed they have neared completion on the album universe’s second chapter.

“We’re finishing an album called Moon Music,” Coldplay lead vocalist Christ Martin said, “which is the second Music Of The Spheres volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.”

While it may not hit streaming anytime soon, Martin says fans may be able to hear music from the album in the near future.

“We might start playing some songs at some point this year,” said Martin.

The band is currently set to bring their Music Of The Spheres to Canada in September, where they will be joined by singer/songwriter HER. Elsewhere in the interview, Martin revealed what it’s like to travel with HER.

“When she comes on stage, you just have to sort of take off your hat,” Martin said. “Because she’s just a different level of talent.”

You can watch the full interview above.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.