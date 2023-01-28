Coldplay is gearing up to continue their Music Of The Spheres Tour, including some recently added US dates. Music Of The Spheres arrived in October 2021, but Coldplay reached deep in their bag and brought out a track from their 2002 album A Rush Of Blood To The Head for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, January 26.

On January 26, 2003, Jimmy Kimmel Live premiered. Coldplay was the long-running talk show’s first-ever musical guest. And so, Chris Martin joined Kimmel to commemorate the 20-year anniversary. Kimmel remembered telling Martin during the premiere episode that he and his crew “wanted to have a band on the show that we’d be proud we had on the show in 20 years, and boy, it was the one thing that we got right.”

Martin added that “we’re both really lucky” and thanked Kimmel before apologizing for not having a song to perform because Kimmel called Coldplay “kind of last minute.” He pretended he was there alone without the rest of the band and presented Kimmel with a music box. After Kimmel wound it, it started playing “Clocks,” the song that Coldplay performed on January 26, 2003.

You guessed it: Martin launched into another performance of “Clocks,” 20 years later.

It’s just one stop on Coldplay’s trip down memory lane in the coming weeks. Also on Thursday, Saturday Night Live announced that Coldplay will serve as the musical guest on February 4 episode hosted by Pedro Pascal. That will mark Coldplay’s seventh time performing on SNL, among the most appearances of any musical guest in SNL history.

Watch Martin’s nostalgic “Clocks” performance on Kimmel above.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.