It’s been an eventful end of the year for Coldplay. Both for the British group’s collaboration, “The Astronaut,” with Jin of BTS, as well as for a serious lung infection suffered by singer Chris Martin. Martin’s health was not in a good place and Coldplay even had to postpone two of their Brazil concerts in São Paulo and Rio De Janeiro. But it seems as though Martin has recovered from the October scare, because Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame guitarist Nile Rodgers indicated that he just wrapped up his first studio session with the “Yellow” band.

“What was great working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing,” Rodgers told British newspaper The Sun’s Bizarre column. He added that he “had a blast” in his first day working with the band. He continued, “It’s like they walk in and they say, ‘Do you want to join the circle or not?’ I’m an old hippie, you’re speaking my language. Let’s go.”

There’s obviously no word yet on when this new music from Coldplay and Nile Rodgers is set to come out, but the word is officially out there now. Meanwhile, Coldplay clocked both an album and a song in Spotify’s top 5 streamed throwback music of 2022.

