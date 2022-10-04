For a good while now, Coldplay has been touring in support of their latest album, Music Of The Spheres. At least for a bit, though, proceedings will have to be put on pause as singer Chris Martin deals with illness.

In an announcement shared earlier today (October 4), the band writes, “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.”

After offering information about tickets for the Brazil shows, the note continues, “We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

Coldplay’s recent shows have been eventful: The band has covered viral hits like “Jiggle Jiggle” and “Running Up That Hill,” and Martin even designed a fan’s tattoo mid-song.

Find the announcement post below.

