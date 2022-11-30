At last, 2022’s Spotify Wrapped is here. Aside from the individual per-user data that gets listeners excited, Spotify also takes this opportunity to share some year-end lists of its own and highlight the artists and music that was streamed the most on its platform this year. Generally, new music tends to dominate these ranks (of course), but Spotify also has a couple of lists dedicated to older tunes.

Those lists break down the most-listened to “throwback” albums and songs, with “throwback” meaning the work was released more than 20 years ago. Across both lists, Eminem, Kate Bush, and Coldplay dominate.

Here’s the top throwback albums list:

1. Eminem — The Marshall Mathers LP

2. Kate Bush — Hounds Of Love

3. Coldplay — Parachutes

4. Dr. Dre — 2001

5. The Beatles — 1

And here’s the throwback songs list:

1. Kate Bush — “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

2. Coldplay — “Yellow”

3. Eminem — “The Real Slim Shady”

4. Coolio — “Gangsta’s Paradise”

5. Nirvana — “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Bush’s high placements are unsurprising following the Stranger Things-sparked “Running Up That Hill” resurgence. Coolio placing on the songs list is also notable given his death this past September.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.