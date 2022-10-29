Ahead of BTS’ hiatus as they serve their required time in the Korean military, member Jin shared his solo single, “The Astronaut.” The song was co-written by Coldplay has already received much love from the boyband’s fans, the BTS Army. Tonight (October 28), Jin made an appearance at Coldplay’s Buenos Aires concert, where he performed the song alongside the band.

“The Astronaut” marks the second time that Jin has collaborated with Coldplay, the first being on the BTS-assisted “My Universe” from their 2021 album, Music Of The Spheres.

Before Jin arrived to the stage, Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin recalled how the collaboration came together (per NME).

“About six months ago, one of [BTS’] members called me up,” said Martin, “and he said, ‘I have to leave the band in December [to join] the army in Korea because that’s the rules there. And he said, ‘I need a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while, and tells them that I love them… And so I said, ‘Okay, we’ll do a song together.’ And instead of being worried about it, I feel so excited about it, so grateful for this relationship that we have with BTS. And then this song arrived, and I was like, ‘This is one of our best songs – let’s give it to this gentleman.’”

Check out Jin and Coldplay’s performance of “The Astronaut” above.

