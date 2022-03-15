Coldplay is exactly six months removed from the release of their 2021 album Music Of The Spheres and they’re not done with it yet, as they dropped a video for “People Of The Pride” today. The clip features a mixture of anime-inspired animations and black-and-white live footage from a Coldplay concert. As for the song itself, as about as aggressive of a guitar-driven rock tune as the band has ever released.

The band’s Guy Berryman previously told Apple Music of the song, “We started the song probably over ten years ago and couldn’t really finish it. Again, this was one which Max [Martin] really helped shape sonically. The way we had it before, it sounded a little bit old-fashioned, almost like glam rock. What Max managed to do was take the energy and layer in a way which preserved that feel but also made it sound very modern at the same time.”

When it comes to new videos, Coldplay fans better enjoy them while they last, as Chris Martin reckons the band will be done with making music in about 2025.

Watch the “People Of The Pride” video above.

