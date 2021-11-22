Coldplay decided to go ahead and shift to a full-on pop approach on their latest album, Music Of The Spheres, and that’s a good thing. Of course, if you want to go pop these days, there’s no better collaborator than K-pop icons BTS, and Chris Martin and co. immediately linked up with them for their “My Universe” collaboration and subsequent Suga remix. Giving fans the chance to see the song live, though, was a different story, as both bands tend to have fairly grueling touring schedules in a non-pandemic-impacted year. So what better place to make a live rendition of the song happen than at an award show? During tonight’s AMAs, the two bands joined together for a sparkling performance of “My Universe,” that may or may not have stolen the whole show a bit.

Even tonight’s legendary host, Cardi B, was reeling from the impact of the song, sharing earlier this weekend that she too wants to collaborate with these K-pop geniuses. Who wouldn’t? Check out their live performance with Coldplay above, and look out for more coming soon as the embark on a short string of tour dates in Los Angeles in early December. BTS never stops, and neither does their army of fans all across the universe.