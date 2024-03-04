On Monday morning, March 4, Gray announced Found Heaven On Tour . The 16-country trek will begin with four Australian dates in July, followed by a North American leg throughout September and October. It will conclude with a short European and UK leg in early November, with the finale set for OVO Arena Wembley in London. Maisie Peters, another former Uproxx cover star , will open on the North American leg, while Between Friends will support Gray in Europe.

When Do Conan Gray’s Found Heaven On Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

As per press release, fans can apply for access here to a pre-sale scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. local time. There will be several other pre-sales. For example, Verizon customers will enjoy an exclusive pre-sale for select shows via Verizon Up. That pre-sale is set for Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale is scheduled for Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more ticketing information here.

Conan Gray 2024 Tour Dates: Found Heaven On Tour

07/11 — Melbourne, Australia @ John Cain Arena

07/13 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

07/17 — Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre

07/19 — Adelaide, Australia @ Spin Off Festival

09/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

09/21 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at *Freedom Hill *

09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann *

10/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan *

10/13 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds *

10/15 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

10/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/18 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

10/23 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *

10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX *

10/26 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

11/02 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ AFAS Live #

11/04 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National #

11/05 — Paris, France @ Zénith Paris la Villette #

11/07 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo #

11/10 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley #

* with Maisie Peters

# with Between Friends