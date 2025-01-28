“Poor Cynthia Erivo” might seem like an odd thing to think about a Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated superstar whose film Wicked is edging its way toward billion-dollar box office returns. But if I had to suffer through civilians singing my own meme-making vocal runs back at me in public, I might be willing to trade it all back.

Erivo told Jimmy Kimmel during her appearance on the late-night show last night that fans have, indeed, been singing her iconic run from “Defying Gravity” to her… usually, without asking. “I’m still trying to figure out how [to react to it],” she admitted. “Sometimes it’s really delightful, sometimes it’s really wonderful. I think what’s wonderful is that people are willing to try anyway. If the emotion has moved you to do that without even introducing yourself, then I think we’ve done something right. I’m just going to go with it.”

Still, please confirm you actually have the chops to hit the soaring high note — let alone the breathtaking melisma Erivo deploys in the uplifting scene.

It might all be worth it for Erivo this awards season; she’s just an Oscar away from becoming the youngest-ever EGOT winner in history (which’ll beat Jennifer Hudson, the youngest woman and second Black woman to rack up all four awards). She’s nominated for Best Actress, putting her up against Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres, and Karla Sofia Gascón — stiff competition to be sure, but she’s also in the most solid crowd-pleaser of the field.

You can watch Erivo’s full interview with Jimmy Kimmel above.