Who Is One Award Away From An EGOT?

After the Grammy Awards were held last weekend, Viola Davis made major headlines after she won an award for the audiobook of her memoir, Finding Me.
Davis, who is now the latest entry into the acclaimed EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) hall-of-fame, might have other fans wondering how many of their favorite celebs are just one more award shy away of joining her next.
Only 18 performers have achieved this feat, with Richard Rogers being the first to do so in 1962 per Variety. Since then, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Robert Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, and more have entered the exclusive club.
Here is the full list of people that are currently alive and one award away from achieving an EGOT. (Hint: Some of the entries include surprising musicians.)
Grammy:
Ellen Burstyn
Jeremy Irons
Jessica Lange
Frances McDormand
Helen Mirren
Al Pacino
Vanessa Redgrave
Geoffrey Rush
Maggie Smith
Oscar:
Dick Van Dyke
Cynthia Erivo
Anne Garefino
Hugh Jackman
John Kander
Alex Lacamoire
Cyndi Lauper
Katrina Lenk
Audra McDonald
Bette Midler
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Cynthia Nixon
Trey Parker
Ben Platt
Billy Porter
Ari’el Stachel
Marc Shaiman
Bill Sherman
Matt Stone
Charles Strouse
Lily Tomlin
David Yazbek
Tony:
Adele
Julie Andrews
Burt Bacharach
Alan Bergman
Cher
Common
Eminem
Michael Giacchino
Ludwig Göransson
Brian Grazer
Hildur Guðnadóttir
H.E.R.
Ron Howard
Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Paul McCartney
James Moll
Randy Newman
Trent Reznor
Atticus Ross
Martin Scorsese
Ringo Starr
John Williams
Kate Winslet
Emmy:
Joel Grey
Elton John
Justin Paul
Benj Pasek
Bruce Springsteen
