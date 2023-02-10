Who Is One Award Away From An EGOT?

After the Grammy Awards were held last weekend, Viola Davis made major headlines after she won an award for the audiobook of her memoir, Finding Me.

Davis, who is now the latest entry into the acclaimed EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) hall-of-fame, might have other fans wondering how many of their favorite celebs are just one more award shy away of joining her next.

Only 18 performers have achieved this feat, with Richard Rogers being the first to do so in 1962 per Variety. Since then, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Robert Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, and more have entered the exclusive club.

Here is the full list of people that are currently alive and one award away from achieving an EGOT. (Hint: Some of the entries include surprising musicians.)