Dakota Johnson and Coldplay leader Chris Martin have been an item for years now, but recently, there have been rumors of choppy waters for the couple.

Did Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Break Up?

Today (August 16), The Daily Mail reported that Martin and Johnson “have called off their engagement and split for good after drifting apart.” They claimed that per a source, Martin has “now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on.” The publication also noted that Johnson “was pictured last weekend without her emerald engagement ring as she walked her dog in Malibu where she used to live with the Coldplay frontman.”

Hours later, though, TMZ reported, “Dakota Johnson and her fiancé Chris Martin are still rocking it despite the buzz they broke up over clashing schedules … which TMZ has confirmed is nothing but a false alarm. A rep for Dakota confirms to TMZ … their breakup is not true — the couple remains happily together.” They added, “A source tells TMZ Dakota was right there cheering on Chris at Coldplay’s Helsinki show just 2 weeks ago — and to top it off, the band’s new video for ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’ released around the same time was produced by Dakota’s own TeaTime Pictures.”

So, it appears the initial reports were false and Martin and Johnson remain together.