If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again. Unfortunately, the late Aaliyah’s mantra does not apply to Saturday Night Live because of its live studio audience. But that hasn’t stop one beloved SNL comedian from fantasizing about a do-over.

During a recent episode of his Fly On The Wall podcast with co-host David Spade, Dana Carvey expressed how he would have reworked a SNL sketch that bombed.

“So I do the little Biden piece as part of the Bret Baier interrogating Maya-Kamala,” he said. “And he’s kind of confused. He starts talking about the ‘Joker’ movie, but they don’t know it. I went, who’s the lady gagaga? You know, whatever. I did that. Didn’t land.”

Despite starring fellow beloved SNL stars including Maya Rudolph (who played Vice President Kamala Harris) alongside Carvey’s portrayal of President Joe Biden viewers felt that humor was lost in translation.

Well, after taking notes following viewers’ response (or lack thereof) Carvey shared the changes he would’ve made, saying: “I thought later, I should have said, ‘And who’s Whackin Phoenix? Who the hell is he? Whackin Phoenix would have got a big laugh.'”

Well, the world will never know. Or maybe Carvey will find a way to insert that into a future appearance.