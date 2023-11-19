The 2023 Latin Grammys were a star-studded night filled with some of the biggest names in reggaeton, salsa, cumbia, and more. Although the ceremony is all about the year’s new releases, “When We Were Young (The Logical Song)” musician David Guetta took a moment to announce something special.

While walking the red carpet, Guetta and his partner Jessica Ledon revealed they are expecting their first child together. This isn’t newfound territory for Guetta. He’s already a proud father to two children (son Tim Elvis and daughter Angie), whom he shares with ex-wife Cathy Lobé.

The couple took to their official social media pages to echo the announcement. “We have a big news for you!!! Most important release of the year 😂😂😂,” wrote Guetta on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture from the ceremony.

We have a big news for you!!! Most important release of the year 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IigD6SrMSW — David Guetta (@davidguetta) November 17, 2023

Fellow musicians and fans flooded the entertainer’s replies to share their well-wishes.

“Congratulations, brother ❤️,” wrote Dimitri Vegas.

Congratulations brother ❤️ — Dimitri Vegas (@dimitrivegas) November 17, 2023

“Congrats, beautiful parents, you will be xoxoxo,” penned Vassy.

Congrats Beautiful Parents you will be xoxoxo — VASSY (@VASSY) November 17, 2023

The couple has been together since 2015. Since then, they’ve attended several notable events, including the 2023 Grammy Awards, BRITS 2022, and the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

