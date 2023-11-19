David Guetta Jessica Ledon 2023 Latin Grammy Awards
Getty Image
Pop

David Guetta & Jessica Ledon Revealed That They’re Expecting Their First Child Together At The 2023 Latin Grammys

The 2023 Latin Grammys were a star-studded night filled with some of the biggest names in reggaeton, salsa, cumbia, and more. Although the ceremony is all about the year’s new releases, “When We Were Young (The Logical Song)” musician David Guetta took a moment to announce something special.

While walking the red carpet, Guetta and his partner Jessica Ledon revealed they are expecting their first child together. This isn’t newfound territory for Guetta. He’s already a proud father to two children (son Tim Elvis and daughter Angie), whom he shares with ex-wife Cathy Lobé.

The couple took to their official social media pages to echo the announcement. “We have a big news for you!!! Most important release of the year 😂😂😂,” wrote Guetta on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture from the ceremony.

Fellow musicians and fans flooded the entertainer’s replies to share their well-wishes.

“Congratulations, brother ❤️,” wrote Dimitri Vegas.

“Congrats, beautiful parents, you will be xoxoxo,” penned Vassy.

The couple has been together since 2015. Since then, they’ve attended several notable events, including the 2023 Grammy Awards, BRITS 2022, and the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×