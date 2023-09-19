Latin music titans are preparing to battle it out at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards. Ahead of the pack is Mexican music extraordinaire Edgar Barrera, with a whopping total of 13 nominations. Barrera is up for several of the evening’s biggest awards, including Songwriter Of The Year, Producer Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. Camilo, Karol G, Shakira, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz (better known as Keityn) tie for second place with seven nominations amongst each Colombian act. Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap holds down the third slot with six nominations.

Despite the massive success of his album Génesis, Peso Pluma was notably missing from each category. However, the organization was sure to point out that the eligibility period for the 2023 Latin Grammys was between June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023. So due to its June 22, 2023 release date, Génesis would not have been eligible.

The ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, November 16, at the Conference and Exhibition Centre in Sevilla, Spain. This will mark the first international show in Latin Grammy’s history.

Continue below to see the nominees list for the main categories at the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards. To view the full list, click here.