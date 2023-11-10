David Guetta teamed up with Kim Petras for their new track, “When We Were Young (The Logical Song).” This release is the next one from Guetta’s ongoing interpolation series, with the DJ sampling Supertramp this time.

The two put a new spin on the 1979 song, as Petras carries the pop vocals over an electronic dance beat. Lyrically, it is about emotionally wanting to go back to a better time in life.

During a previous interview with The New Yorker, it was revealed that they were pulling inspiration from groups like ABBA.

Petras and Guetta also released a music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis. The visual taps into the unique, free-spirited elements that are present in the song, as Petras walks on water as household objects pass her by — feeling like something straight out of Alice In Wonderland. However, just when the viewer is comfortable, the scene shifts completely, finding her spinning on playground equipment with a whole new color palette.

As mentioned, this new collaboration follows a few other interpolations from Guetta. He previously dropped “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” featuring Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, along with the popular spin on Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” with Bebe Rexha for “I’m Good (Blue).”

Check out David Guetta’s “When We Were Young (The Logical Song)” collab with Kim Petras above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.