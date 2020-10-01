David Guetta and Sia’s professional relationship started off with a bang: Sia featured on Guetta’s “Titanium,” which was a major hit for both artists in 2011. Since then, they’ve paired up on many other occasions. In fact, earlier this month, they dropped their ninth collaboration, a new single called “Let’s Love.” Now, they’ve shared the video, a clip directed by Hanna Lux Davis. The video captures visions of the future as depicted in ’80s pop culture, with throwback styles and vehicles in a neon-colored and technologically advanced world.

Guetta recently told Billboard of the song:

“‘Let’s Love’ was made 100 percent during confinement. We worked on Zoom together with Sia. Really, I felt like the world needed something to make the people to feel happy. There’s been so much depressing music lately. And on top of that, with everything that happened, I really wanted to inspire the world and just a make a feel good song. So, I called Sia, and we wrote this song online. It was first a ballad and then it became this incredible ’80s, crazy record. And I am super, super happy about it. I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Watch the “Let’s Love” video above.

David Guetta is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.