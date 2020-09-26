Sia will release her new Music project this month — her first full-length release since LSD, her 2019 joint album with Labrinth and Diplo. Sia previous revealed Music would be a music film that she wrote, produced, and directed, and that it would include guest appearances from Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr., and her dancing collaborator Maddie Ziegler. She dropped the project’s first single, “Together” back in May, and now he’s back with the second single, “Courage To Change.”

The track is yet another graceful effort, aiming to empower its listeners to be their most courage selves while pushing for the change they hope to see in the world. After a slow and steadily rising first verse, Sia explodes with the chorus, singing, “You’re not alone, I promise / Standing together, we can do anything.” The song also interpolates the chorus from Pink’s 2019 track “Courage,” which was co-written by Sia and appears on Pink’s Hurts 2B Human album.

The track arrives after Sia teamed up with David Guetta for their single “Let’s Love,” which joined a long list of collaborations between the two, including “Bang My Head,” “Helium,” and “Titanium.” She also released the single “Riding On My Bike,” which appeared on Atlantic’s compilation album At Home With The Kids.

