Lily Allen might be the only person in David Harbour‘s life who isn’t constantly asking him when Stranger Things is coming back. She has other things on her mind (besides, it’s not for awhile).

On the recent “Listen Bitch! The Sex Stool” episode of the Miss Me? podcast, Allen and her co-host Miquita Oliver discussed all things kink. The “Smile” and “The Fear” singer, who has been married to Harbour since 2020, also got candid about some intimate moments in the bedroom with her husband.

“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband because he often asks for things,” Allen said, “and I’m like, ‘No, babe, it’s not happening.’ I’m not like, ‘You piece of sh*t, how dare you ask me to do that!’ I’m just like, ‘Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache… maybe not tonight.'”

Allen was mostly joking, as she also said, “I’m quite into normalizing everything that people are ashamed about in themselves. I was talking to David about this last night. During the breakdown of my last marriage, I was very, very promiscuous and experimental and I engaged in, well, I had sex with female prostitutes. Sex workers, sorry.”

You can listen to the Miss Me? podcast below.