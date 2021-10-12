Earlier this year, it was announced that Demi Lovato was working on a show called Unidentified With Demi Lovato, in which they — along with their co-hosts, their sister Dallas and friend Matthew Scott Montgomery — investigate UFOs and extraterrestrial life. The show is streaming on Peacock now, and in a recent interview about it, Lovato shared their belief that “aliens” is a “derogatory term for anything,” including extraterrestrial creatures.

Speaking with Pedestrian (as Billboard notes), Lovato said, “I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because ‘aliens’ is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”

That comment came after Lovato speculated that if aliens wanted to harm us here on Earth, they would have by now, saying, “I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago. I also think that if there are civilizations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space, I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions, because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago!”

Read the full interview here.