Tom DeLonge isn’t the only music star with an interest in aliens and UFOs: It was revealed today that Demi Lovato is set to host and executive produce Unidentified With Demi Lovato, a limited, unscripted series that has been ordered for four episodes at Peacock.

Variety reported the news today and described the show, “In Unidentified With Demi Lovato, the music superstar and actress, her skeptical best friend Matthew, and her sister Dallas attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, the trio will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

This isn’t Lovato’s first brush with the extraterrestrial: In October 2020, Lovato shared an Instagram post about CE5 Contact, a mobile app that supposedly helps users make “peaceful contact with extraterrestrial civilizations as well as locating others in your area who are interested in making contact.” She wrote, “Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately.”