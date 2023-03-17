Demi Lovato is set to make their directorial debut. Next year, a documentary under the working title, Child Star, will premiere on Hulu.

As the title suggests, the documentary will feature interviews from former child stars, and detailed accounts of growing up in the spotlight. Lovato will co-direct the documentary alongside Nicola Marsh, whose credits include Netflix’s Song Exploder and Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story. As of now, production is remaining mum on the participating subjects, according to Variety.

Lovato, who grew up starring on shows like Sonny With A Chance and As The Bell Rings on Disney Channel, as well the Camp Rock made-for-TV movie franchise, has long been open about the struggles they faced during their childhood acting days.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” said Lovato in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”