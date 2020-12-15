Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Netflix) — Following Volume 1’s popularity (with a line-up including Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign), more of the world’s greatest musicians arrive to divulge secrets about how they created one of their tunes. This round features Dua Lipa (whose Future Nostalgia made our Top Albums of 2020 list), Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, and Natalia Lafourcade. They’re all sharing insight into their inspirations while breaking down the layers of their highlighted songs.
Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Jason’s experiments on Swamp Thing lead to a shocking discovery (tubers?), while Abby and Liz grow closer to a huge discovery.
Tell Me A Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Two broken-hearted romantics find peace together while another pair reunites, and Ashley really wants to get back onstage.
Big Sky (CW, 10:00pm EST) — The Ryan Phillippe-starring series continues with Jenny and Cassie moving in on the location of the missing girls, but are they really as close as they hope?
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Whoopi Goldberg, Father James Martin
Jimmy Kimmel Live — Carey Mulligan, Alanis Morissette
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Kristen Wiig, Graham Norton, Jack Harlow
The Late Late Show With James Corden — Keegan-Michael Key, Roddy Rich
In case you missed these recent highlights:
The Mandalorian: Chapter 11 (Disney+ series) — The bounty-hunting Star Wars series does something that it’s never done until now: give Baby Yoda a break. Don’t worry, the little guy will be back in action soon, but people still have mixed feelings.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Disney+) — Based upon High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, this special features all-new musical numbers for Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve/Day. Stick around for a sneak peek at Season 2.
Ava (Netflix film) — Jessica Chastain stars in this spy action-thriller, along with Colin Farrell, who plays her character’s handler. Chastian is a globe-trotting assassin who is somehow attempting to reunite with estranged relatives, and everything gets to be a bit too much. Oh, and John Malkovich is along for the ride.
Small Axe (Amazon film collection) — It’s week four of five for this batch of Steve McQueen-directed movies. The stories, set in London’s West Indian community, will explore the endurance of the human spirit despite setbacks from discrimination and rampant racism, all set from the late 1960s to the 1980s.