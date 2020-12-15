Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Netflix) — Following Volume 1’s popularity (with a line-up including Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign), more of the world’s greatest musicians arrive to divulge secrets about how they created one of their tunes. This round features Dua Lipa (whose Future Nostalgia made our Top Albums of 2020 list), Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, and Natalia Lafourcade. They’re all sharing insight into their inspirations while breaking down the layers of their highlighted songs.

Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Jason’s experiments on Swamp Thing lead to a shocking discovery (tubers?), while Abby and Liz grow closer to a huge discovery.

Tell Me A Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Two broken-hearted romantics find peace together while another pair reunites, and Ashley really wants to get back onstage.

Big Sky (CW, 10:00pm EST) — The Ryan Phillippe-starring series continues with Jenny and Cassie moving in on the location of the missing girls, but are they really as close as they hope?

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Whoopi Goldberg, Father James Martin

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Carey Mulligan, Alanis Morissette

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Kristen Wiig, Graham Norton, Jack Harlow

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Keegan-Michael Key, Roddy Rich

In case you missed these recent highlights:

The Mandalorian: Chapter 11 (Disney+ series) — The bounty-hunting Star Wars series does something that it’s never done until now: give Baby Yoda a break. Don’t worry, the little guy will be back in action soon, but people still have mixed feelings.