In March, Demi Lovato shared “I Love Me,” an anthemic pop single in which she practices self-love. It’s an emotional track, but musically speaking, that iteration of it is the furthest thing from emo. That changes now, though: Lovato has teamed up with legendary drummer Travis Barker for an “emo version” of the song.

On the new rendition of the track, Lovato hearkens back to her Camp Rock days, as the pop instrumentation has been replaced with aggressive guitars and — of course, given Barker’s involvement — prominent drums. The song’s lyric video is a real time capsule of emo’s heyday as well: It opens with a black-haired, lip-pierced gentleman whipping his head to the side to get his hair out of his face before checking Lovato’s Myspace page, on which the song’s lyrics are displayed.

When the original version of the song was released, Lovato wrote of it, “I can’t put into words just yet what this past year for me has been… but this song focuses on a lot of what’s been going on in my head. We have good days, and we have bad days. The best we can do is be the best version of ourselves and celebrate that with those closest to us.”

Watch the “I Love Me (Emo Version)” lyric video above.