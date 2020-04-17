Thanks to a pair of singles, Demi Lovato has had one of the better years in music thus far. It began with an emotional performance of her new song, “Anyone,” at the 62nd Grammy Awards in January, followed by ta soaring rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl 54. A month later, she shared her second single of the year, “I Love Me,” a song that came attached with a video centered on self-appreciation. Refusing to let the coronavirus halt her momentum, Lovato and Sam Smith join forces for their new single “I’m Ready.”

Showcasing their own edition of the Olympic games, as the 2020 Olympics were postponed until next year, Demi and Sam participate in a wide array of games, including wrestling, track and field, and diving. At video’s start, Sam Smith is found in the middle of a wrestling match before hitting the track for a literal drag race. Over at a pool, Demi Lovato sings her verse while walking on a diving board as nearby divers dive off with their best form into the water.

The single also comes a couple of weeks after Demi Lovato gave a quarantine style performance of “I Love Me” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

You can watch the video for “I’m Ready” above.