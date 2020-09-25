Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich first began their relationship back in March, as Lovato revealed in a six-month anniversary post earlier this month. While things were looking good for the Hollywood couple, People has reported that Lovato and Ehrich have called off their engagement after two months.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source told the magazine. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Lovato and Ehrich got engaged back on July 22 in Malibu. The two had both been quite public with their relationship, as they made their first public appearance together with their cameos in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U” video. Less than two months after their engagement, Lovato previously explained how quarantine made her relationship with Ehrich strong while accelerating its progress on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1.

“We were able to share this time together that we wouldn’t have normally gotten to spend,” she said. “And that accelerated our relationship on a level that you can’t really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I’m really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day.”

The announcement comes after Lovato and Marshmello dropped their “OK To Not Be OK” collaboration on World Suicide Prevention Day.