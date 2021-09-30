Getty Image
Demi Lovato Breaks Down Dating Relationships And Attraction As A Non-Binary Person

As familiarity with queerness, gender fluidity and the non-binary experience is slowly starting to increase, very visible members of the community like Demi Lovato are often left explaining their experience back to the general public. Luckily, Demi has been in the spotlight long enough that their ability to communicate clearly is top-notch. For instance, in a recent appearance on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb, she clarified that coming out as non-binary has very little to do with things like relationships, and whether or not they want to have kids.

“I’m very fluid,” they explained. “I identify as pansexual. I’m attracted to human beings and it doesn’t matter what you identify as. If you’re non-binary as well, if you are a straight man or if you’re fluid as well, I don’t hold myself back from sharing my love with anybody.” But even Demi sometimes has trouble adjusting to the new phase. “Her is now a they,” Lovato continued. “I don’t identify as just a woman or just a man. I identify as both. I still mess up sometimes and I say things like, ‘I can’t wait to be an aunt one day’ and I’m like, wait what word do I use?’ I think for that one we’re going to use ‘auntcle’.”

Check out their interview below.

