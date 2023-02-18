Thanks to Demi Lovato, spooky season is here a little earlier this year. The former Disney hitmaker recently unveiled a snippet of her new track “Still Alive” for the upcoming Scream VI soundtrack. The “Skyscraper” singer, with the help of a very familiar (and creepy) face, shared a video on her TikTok ahead of the song’s release.

The song — her first project since 2022’s Holy Fvck— is slated to be released on March 3, right before the film’s release on March 10.

Along with her new single, Demi will soon make an appearance on the small screen. The singer and actress are expected to guest star in the upcoming third season of Lil Dicky’s Dave series on FX.

The sixth installment of the gory series will be set in New York City, according to Variety. While Neve Campbell, arguably the film’s star and central focal point, has declined to participate in the latest requel, other Scream veterans like Courteney Cox and Jenna Ortega are expected to return. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding from the fifth Scream movie will join them.

Hayden Panettiere, who played Kirby Reed in Scream 4, is also expected to return.

Scream VI will be released in theaters on March 10. Watch the trailer below.