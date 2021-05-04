Back in October, it was revealed that former Blink-182 leader Tom DeLonge was making his directorial debut with a film called Monsters Of California. Deadline previously described the film as “a coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist that follows teenager Dallas Edwards […] and his derelict friends on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California.” Now, one of the movie’s stars, beloved and omnipresent actor Richard Kind, has spoken about the experience with Seth Meyers on Late Night. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems DeLonge spent a lot of time on set talking about UFOs and aliens.

After telling Meyers that he doesn’t believe in aliens, Kind continued:

“I gotta tell you: The guy who directed it, his name is […] Tom DeLonge. He was a singer for Blink-182. He loves aliens, he loves UFOs, has met with the Pentagon, and the whole time we’re shooting… and he’s a lovely guy, good director, everything like that… he was a great skateboarder and he’s a rock and roller who’s a director now, OK? So I’m memorizing lines […] I’m in the scene and everything and he goes, “No no no, dude! Dude! You gotta listen to this story! There was one time this alien…’ I’m going, ‘Tom! Tom! Direct! Don’t tell me your stories about aliens! Let me… I’m working here!’ It was fun, it was hilarious.”

Check out the full interview below.

