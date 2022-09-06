The internet is ablaze following the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film features her boyfriend Harry Styles in a supporting role and stars actors Chris Pine and Florence Pugh. And while the bulk of the social media chatter is about whether or not Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine when he was taking a seat [Editor’s note: He did not.], the celebrity sleuths are also wondering whether the fact that Styles and Wilde didn’t sit next to each other is an indication of their current relationship status?

Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Split Up?

Wilde and Styles allegedly started dating in early 2021, shortly after Wilde announced a split from her then-fiancée Jason Sudeikis. Their relationship slowly blossomed, but if there’s been a defining characteristic of Styles and Wilde as an item, it’s been how careful they seem to be when they appear together. The Don’t Worry Darling premiere presented a tricky public appearance for them, where Wilde and Styles could have used the opportunity to showcase their romance, but instead, the focus has been on Don’t Worry Darling.

While Styles didn’t mind kissing Nick Kroll at the premiere, he did not show the same public display of affection to Wilde. Instead, the pair were methodically apart; from their seating arrangements to the cast media photos.

Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and Nick Kroll at the ‘Don't Worry Darling’ red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (September 5th, 2022) 📸: Vittorio Zunino Celotto & Daniele Venturelli#ChrisPine #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/SqqOCzuXSw — Chris Pine Daily (@cpinedaily) September 5, 2022

Do these photos at the Venice Film festival seem to indicate that Wilde and Styles have split up? Chances are, they’re just being strategic about keeping Don’t Worry Darling front and center and not their relationship. Although the internet, as per usual, has other ideas about this and more, and the speculation continues.

All about the LOOKS🤤😍 pic.twitter.com/JIhEOmrqwG — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) September 6, 2022