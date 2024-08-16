Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan has been the hottest couple to watch this summer.
The pair have been spotted around the world, including at Coachella 2024 caught in steamy love. They even etched their whirlwind romance in the history book by starring in Sabrina Carpenter’s official music video for her chart-topping single “Please Please Please.”
But according to users online, the adored couple might have quietly split.
Why Do Fans Think Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Broke Up?
Today (August 16), Deuxmoi posted a screenshotted message questioning Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s relationship to their over 136K X (formerly Twitter) followers.
Shortly after the image was shared online, users online quickly began to search for clues. Although neither party have addressed the viral claim, a Sabrina Carpenter fan page and The Pop Tingz didn’t waste time echoing Deuxmoi’s initial report.
Now, supporters of the rising pop sensation have brought out their pitchforks, quoting Carpenter’s lyrics. “Didn’t she say please please please @BarryKeoghan,” wrote one user.
“Sabrina carpenter and Barry Keoghan broke up? I guess he embarrassed her and proved them right [crying emojis],” penned another.
Still, it is unclear if Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are officially down, as neither of them have addressed the news.