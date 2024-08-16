Why Do Fans Think Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Broke Up?

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan has been the hottest couple to watch this summer.

The pair have been spotted around the world, including at Coachella 2024 caught in steamy love. They even etched their whirlwind romance in the history book by starring in Sabrina Carpenter’s official music video for her chart-topping single “Please Please Please.”

But according to users online, the adored couple might have quietly split.