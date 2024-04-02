Even though St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, it’s nice to know that we can always celebrate the best and brightest of the Irish people. After all, Ireland has given us so many important Irish actors of today, like Cillian Murphy, Paul Mescal, and Ayo Edebiri, so it’s no wonder Colin Farrell has been feeling particularly patriotic.

Farrell, who was nominated at last year’s Academy Awards, is proud of his roots and told ET that it’s “amazing” how such a small country can be home to so many talents.

“I mean, we punch so far above our weight, you know? We’re only a country of five million people and I don’t know, Irish people — just whether it’s through music, the written word, whether it’s prose of poetry, film, theater of course, we just — we have a deep connection to,” Farrell said. “I think just to the importance of story and to leaning into stories and meanings with which we understand ourselves and the world around us,” he added. Perhaps this story could include a certain romantic comedy?

Farrell couldn’t compliment his fellow Irishmen without mentioning former costar Barry Keoghan. The two appeared in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing Of A Sacred Deer in 2017, and Keoghan has had a breakout year after starring alongside Farrell in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

“Barry’s off to the races,” Farrell added. “He’s killing it, he’s doing amazing,” he said, unintentionally giving a Saltburn spoiler. You’ve probably seen it by now anyway.

Farrell is currently starring in AppleTV’s Sugar. Next up, Farrell will take his talents to the very non-Irish land of Gotham in The Penguin, where his spunky Irish accent is of no use to him.

(Via ET)