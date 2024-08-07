After every stop on The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has posted on Instagram about whichever city she provided an economic boost to. Most recently, it was Warsaw, Poland, where she played three shows in three nights. “Oh I loved those Warsaw shows SO much!!! Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won’t be the last… I seriously had the best time,” Swift wrote. The specifics may change, but the sentiment is usually the same — so why is there so much discussion and speculation about the Poland post?
Some fans think Swift subtly endorsed Kamala Harris for president. On the seventh slide of the Instagram post below, a Harris-like silhouette is seen waving behind Swift during the Lover section of the concert.
Did Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris For President?
Can we expect to see Swift baking Kamala cookies, like she did for Joe Biden?
Maybe in the future (her endorsement matters), but a source close to the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer told The Hollywood Reporter that “the silhouette is of one of Swift’s background singers onstage, with those shadows regularly appearing on the backdrop during her live show.”
So, while Swift has yet to publicly comment on Harris / Walz 2024, we know what she thinks of Donald Trump.