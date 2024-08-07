After every stop on The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has posted on Instagram about whichever city she provided an economic boost to. Most recently, it was Warsaw, Poland, where she played three shows in three nights. “Oh I loved those Warsaw shows SO much!!! Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won’t be the last… I seriously had the best time,” Swift wrote. The specifics may change, but the sentiment is usually the same — so why is there so much discussion and speculation about the Poland post?

Some fans think Swift subtly endorsed Kamala Harris for president. On the seventh slide of the Instagram post below, a Harris-like silhouette is seen waving behind Swift during the Lover section of the concert.