Donald Trump has a bee in his bonnet about someone who won’t bend the knee to him. I know, what’s new? But this time, he’s coming after arguably the most famous American in the world right now: Taylor Swift.

The former president foolishly thinks he’s more popular than the Grammy-winning singer and griped on Truth Social about how “there’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden,” even though she did in 2020. Trump continued to call Biden “the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country” and criticized Swift for “be[ing] disloyal to the man who made her so much money.” No wonder Trump and Kanye West got along so well: they both love to take credit for a woman’s success.

In response to Trump’s grumbling, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill unearthed something Swift tweeted about Trump in May 2020. “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,” she wrote on then-Twitter. Hamill quote-replied to add that “this tweet has aged remarkably well. Especially the ‘We will vote you out in November’ part.”

To translate Hamill’s message to Taylor Swift lyrics: Trump is mean. And a liar. And pathetic. And alone in life. And mean. And mean, and mean, and mean.

This tweet has aged remarkably well. Especially the "We will vote you out in November" part. https://t.co/Hl5iNM7qfw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) February 13, 2024

(Via the Huffington Post)