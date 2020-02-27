Diplo Responds To The Shooting At His Brazil Show With A Heartfelt Message

Diplo found himself in the middle of a scary situation earlier this week, when gunshots rang out just as he was about to perform in Brazil. Now, the musician has taken some time to offer a response to the incident, and he did so with a heartfelt note in which he expressed his love for the country and the city of Sao Paulo.

He shared photos on Instagram of himself ducking for cover after the shots were fired, and captioning the post, he wrote in Portuguese (translated via Google), “I am very sad to know that people were hurt in a moment of joy and happiness like Carnaval. I have been coming to Brazil for 20 years and it was the first time that I witnessed any type of violence. But we must not let this end the freedom brought by the spirit of Carnaval.”

He then continued in English, “This is a tough country.. It’s bullet proof, maybe even invincible.. Its definitely blessed.. We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good.. But that’s when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you.”

