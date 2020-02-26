Trippie Redd Suffers Multiple Gruesome Deaths In The Diplo-Produced ‘Wish’ Video

Last week, Trippie Redd reached back into the last year to give fans an updated version of his A Love Letter To You 4 album. The deluxe edition came attached with eight new songs and guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, Russ, Lil Durk, Lil Tecca, and Sahbabii. Returning once again with new content, Trippie reaches back even further this time for a new video.

Teaming with Diplo for his latest visual effort, the two share their video for “Wish.” The track was originally released in 2018 as it appeared on Diplo’s EP, California. In the video, Trippie is “killed” a total of three times, the first two times he is killed by clones of himself, the first time with by a stab wound and the second with a plastic bag placed over his head. The last time, Trippie is killed by an unknown person thanks to a fatal blow to the head.

The entire situation is being filmed by a camera crew and when Trippie is killed for the third and final time, the crew’s initial response is to stop rolling and attend to the rapper. However, the director suggests otherwise and his body is soon wrapped up and placed in the bed of a pick-up truck to be driven out into the city and eventually thrown over the edge of a bridge.

Paying close attention to the video, it is clear that video was not a recently recorded one as Trippie is missing a number of face tattoos. It appears that, in light of Pop Smoke’s death perhaps, that the rapper is sending a message about the industry’s treatment of their artists. Suggesting that the industry tends to add to an artist’s pain than relieve it, sometimes worse than the pain the artist originally experienced.

Press play on the video above to watch.