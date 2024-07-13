While rappers seem to thrive during friction, the pop stars are working hard to avoid any dustups. According to users online, rising acts Omar Apollo and Troye Sivan are embedded in a steamy beef.

Based on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” topping the charts, it is abundantly clear that the musical theme of 2024 is boiling hot tension.

Do Omar Apollo And Troye Sivan Have Beef?

Although folks believe the duo are music’s latest frenemies, Omar Apollo took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny the rumors. Yesterday (July 12), the “Less Of You” singer issued an official statement regarding the whispers.

“The fact y’all think I have beef with Troye Sivan is hilarious,” he wrote. “[Troye] met my dad, and I met his mom at the last show we played together. Very sweet woman. I get it tho, negativity is appealing, I expect nothing less on this app, LOL. He’s always been a great friend.”

Although Troye Sivan hasn’t addressed the reports, Omar’s note was enough to dead it in supporters’ eyes. With the air now cleared, fans immediately chimed in to request a joint track from the musician.

“Oh, we need ALL the collabs,” wrote one user.

“Collab,” demanded another.

There you have it, another potential messy mix up egged on by online trolls has been avoided.