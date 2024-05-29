Troye Sivan opened his European and UK Something To Give Each Other Tour, supporting his October 2023 album of the same name, on Wednesday, May 29, in Lisbon, Portugal. According to several fan-taken videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Sivan had zero opening-night jitters.

The Australian pop star intensely made out with one of his backup dancers while performing “Rush,” a dance-pop LGBTQ+ anthem that Uproxx listed among the “Best Songs Of 2023.” Sivan also performed “Supernatural,” the live debut of his and Ariana Grande’s collaborative track from her Eternal Sunshine (Slightly Deluxe) album.

Troye kissing his dancer during ‘Rush’ at the #STGEOTour 💋⚡️ pic.twitter.com/iWhi5RG2ed — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 29, 2024

troye sivan performing “supernatural (remix)” for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/9XJ572uDX0 — allegra☀️ (@thegrandeheelss) May 29, 2024

If that weren’t enough proof of Sivan’s uninhibitedness, the Troye Sivan Updates X account relayed that Sivan made Troye Sivan branded condoms available for purchase on his official website.

Troye Sivan branded Condoms are now available to buy from his website 😭https://t.co/jMcb7bCmtd pic.twitter.com/OgKZc7rNDG — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 29, 2024

Sivan will continue weaving through Europe and the UK throughout June. Then, he and Charli XCX will co-headline their Sweat North American tour, beginning on September 14 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Their tour will hit iconic venues — New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, Chicago’s United Center, and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum — before staging the finale at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on October 23.

See all of Sivan’s upcoming tour dates here.