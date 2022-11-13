Dolly Parton Rock Hall 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Dolly Parton Accepts $100 Million From Jeff Bezos And Jason Isbell Has A Suggestion For How To Use It

by: Twitter

Who’s having a better November than Dolly Parton? The country icon was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last weekend, and she followed that up this weekend by accepting this year’s Bezos Courage and Civility Award from Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, and $100 million to put toward philanthropic work.

“Jeff and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton.”

In Sanchez’s Instagram video, Parton joined them on stage and gave a speech: “Did you say 100 million dollars?! When people are in position to help, you should help. And I know that I’ve always said, I try to put my money where my heart is. And I think you do the same thing. I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you, Jeff.”

Parton has a long philanthropic history, including her COVID-19 Research Fund donating toward the Moderna vaccine. Earlier this year, she donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to aid in research around pediatric infectious diseases. So, Parton will undoubtedly distribute this $100 million award responsibly. But Jason Isbell threw out a light-hearted joke about how Parton might be able to use it: “Dwitter,” an alternative option to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

It won’t happen, but a Dolly Parton-led social media platform is fun to fantasize about.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×