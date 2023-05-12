Dolly Parton is living out her inner rockstar these days to help embody the spirit of her upcoming album. As one of the hosts of the Academy Of Country Music Awards yesterday (May 11), her new single “World On Fire” wasn’t the only steamy moment the music legend had onstage. Joined by fellow host, country music icon Garth Brooks, Parton didn’t shy away from one racy topic.

On a night all about music, Parton was more interested in discussing a different type of collaboration. In the past, Brooks spoke about receiving a “hall pass” from his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and wanting to cash it in with the legendary singer. After gaining wind of the news, while on stage, Parton joked about it, saying, “I just had a thought. I know why you’re doing that GOAT thing!” continuing, “I think it stands for ‘Garth Organized A Threesome!'”

Brooks quickly responded as he blushed, replying, “And I thought I couldn’t love you anymore!”

Before the ceremony, Brooks spoke about his nervousness about serving as a host, telling ET, “I never hosted in my life — I’m just trying to survive, OK.”

Meanwhile, Parton was over the moon to take to the ACM stage with her longtime friend, saying, “I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth. While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together.”

The 2023 Academy for Country Music is exclusively available for streaming via Prime Video. Find more information here.