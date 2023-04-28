Bebe Rexha‘s new album Bebe contains a good selection of dance tunes, as well as poignant ballads. Her newest single, “Seasons,” features country legend Dolly Parton, as the two reflect on their youth.

The age-old adage, “the more things change, the more they stay the same” holds true on this painfully relatable ballad, as Rexha and Parton long for days past. While they feel like the time has slipped away from them, they hold onto their youth with one hand, and the wisdom that comes with age in the other.

“I lie awake inside a dream / And I run, run, run away from me / The seasons change right under my feet / I’m still the same, same, same, same old me,” they sing on the song’s chorus, over a simple, calming guitar loop.

In the song’s accompanying video, the two singers are seen in grayscale, standing at microphones, letting the music and lyrics speak for themselves. At one point, the two embrace, symbolizing a kinship between two talents of two different generations.

You can watch the video for “Seasons” above.

Bebe is out now via Warner Music. Find more information here.

