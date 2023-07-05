Holograms of artists who have passed away have become a trend in the music industry, as acts like ABBA and Whitney Houston are able to perform posthumously on various residencies and tours. However, Dolly Parton wants to make it clear that when that time comes, she does not want to be included in it.

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” Parton told The Independent. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this Earth.”

Instead of getting the hologram treatment, she thinks her music alone should carry on her legacy. “I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here forever,” she added. “I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.”

The interview dropped a few months ahead of Parton’s next album, Rockstar, which finds her working with a lot of legendary acts in the genre. She gave her husband, Carl Dean, a full listen of the record — as she tried to choose covers of some of his favorite songs.

“At the end, he said, ‘It’s really good,'” she explained. “To me, that was like somebody else jumping up and down saying, ‘That’s the best thing I’ve heard.’ So that made me feel good. I wanted to please him, to be honest more than anybody else.”

While Parton might have a tiny possibility of touring for the album, one thing is for sure — it will not be in hologram form.