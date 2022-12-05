Dolly Parton makes everything better. The country icon wasn’t just inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last month, but she flipped the honor into a challenge to rebrand into “a rockstar” with her aptly titled album Rockstar on the way. Soon after, Parton was named this year’s Bezos Courage And Civility Award winner for her stellar philanthropic record and promised to “do good things” with the accompanying $100 million. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party only stands to benefit from Parton’s co-hosting duties, too.

Add TikTok to the list.

Parton officially brought her larger-than-life personality to the behemoth social media platform yesterday (December 4). Her first TikTok was a 16-second career montage set to “9 To 5.” One hour later, Parton posted another compilation — this time of her saying, “Hi, it’s Dolly” in various ways.

Her fourth TikTok feels like her true introduction to the platform. “Hey, y’all, it’s Dolly Parton,” she says. “And I’ve officially joined TikTok, so hit that follow button and stay tuned for more.”

The 483,200 (and counting) people who followed Parton’s simple instruction were immediately rewarded with a cheeky six-second TikTok matching Parton’s different personas to the appropriate social media platforms, including an outtake from Parton’s famous Playboy cover for a faux Tinder profile. “I wasn’t kidding when I said, ‘get you a woman who can do it all’ #heyitsdolly #dollytok,” Parton wrote in the caption.

Enjoy all of the “DollyToks” below.