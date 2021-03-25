Dolly Parton donated $1 million to fund research for the Moderna vaccine last year, but that wasn’t the only thing she was helping to develop. Popular artisan ice cream brand Jeni’s announced that they teamed up with the singer for a new flavor that combines strawberry jam and salty pretzels.

Jeni’s unveiled the Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor Thursday, noting that it’s limited to only 10,000 pints and they expect to sell out soon after the ice cream hits shelves. Jeni’s also mentioned that a portion of proceeds from Parton’s ice cream will be donated to her Imagination Library charity, which gifts books to young children:

“WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH DOLLY. @dollyparton is the person we all want to be when we grow up. An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together — aka a walking, amplified embodiment of what we hope to be as a company. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good.”

Parton isn’t the first musician to team up with Jeni’s for an exclusive ice cream flavor. Back in 2019, Tyler The Creator unveiled a flavor called Snowflake, which was a combination of spearmint, peppermint swirls and white chocolate flakes. The flavor was so successful that Jeni’s asked the rapper to collaborate on another flavor last year, which he named Pluto Bleu. Tyler’s second ice cream was also a combination of flavors, a mix of blood orange and tropical blueberry.

Parton’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream hits shelves April 8 online and in-store. Find more information here.