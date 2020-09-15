Tyler The Creator and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream are once again teaming up for a flavor collaboration after the success of their previous collaboration, the two-toned “Snowflake” flavor, in 2019. The new flavor is “Pluto Bleu,” a color-contrasting combination of blood orange and tropical blueberry. The collaboration between Tyler’s Golf Le Fleur and Jeni’s will be available in a pint carton designed by Tyler himself beginning online September 17 at 9am PT and nationwide September 21 at Jeni’s locations. Fans can also purchase Tyler’s Picks, a four-pack of flavors including Pluto Bleu and three of Tyler’s favorite flavors.

PLUTO BLEU: i made another flavor with JENI’S ICE CREAM —pints available online: 9/17 9am PT / 12pm ET @ https://t.co/YHklZxgER2 and https://t.co/fLQ9Jd5pNa —pints / scoops available monday 9/21 @ jeni’s shops nationwide pic.twitter.com/Dlg7iTf1TJ — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) September 15, 2020

Tyler’s 2020 has otherwise been relatively quiet. Aside from remixing La Roux’s “Automatic Driver,” he hasn’t put out much music — although he apparently has been making some, as suggested by Pusha T this spring. Tyler did win big at the 2020 Grammy Awards, taking home a golden grammophone for Best Rap Album, despite calling it a “backhanded compliment” from the Academy.

It seems likely that — like many artists’ plans in 2020 — Tyler’s designs for the year were derailed by the onset of a global pandemic, as well as a wave of social justice uprisings which escalated in some cases to acts of vandalism. Tyler’s own store in Los Angeles was one of those damaged during protests, but Tyler himself didn’t sweat it, saying “this is bigger than getting some glass fixed and buffing spray paint off.” Clearly, working on his new flavor with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream helped him keep his cool.