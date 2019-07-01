Getty Image

Tyler The Creator has had many new releases these past few months. He dropped his fifth studio album, IGOR, and an accompanying fashion line, Golf Le Fleur. Tyler announced he will now have his own special ice cream flavor as part of the Golf Le Fleur brand. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Tyler The Creator collaborated on a new flavor of ice cream.

The new flavor, named Snowflake” is a two-toned ice cream comprised of sweet spearmint, cool peppermint swirls and crunchy white chocolate flakes with a touch of sea salt. Sounds pretty delicious, right? Tyler himself calls the flavor “a playdate for your mouth.”

Tyler announced his excitement about the collaboration on Twitter.

i made an ice cream! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 1, 2019

The “EARFQUAKE” rapper included a personal message explaining the idea behind his creation.

“As much as I love white chocolate chip cookies, I can’t get over the fact that someone made the universal rule that they always have to come with those useless macadamia nuts. For as long as I can remember, mint ice cream seemed to always come with every chocolate chip but white. I finally got the two away from their clingy friends and set up a play date for my mouth.”

GOLF le FLEUR* x JENIS SPLENDID ICE CREAM: JULY 6TH pic.twitter.com/t5dcSpiQjL — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 1, 2019

Snowflake will be hitting the shelves at Jeni’s stores nationwide on July 8th. The flavor will be available as a special package deal online on July 6th, where purchasers can receive a pint of Snowflake, a Snowflake T-shirt by Golf Wang, and two pints of Tyler’s favorite Jeni’s flavors.