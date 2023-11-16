33For decades, fans have loved Dolly Parton, both for her great country hits and her outspoken attitude. It’s for this reason that some have wondered if she’d ever try running for President, given she is a pretty unifying figure.

During a new interview with Metro tied to her album Rockstar, Parton was posed with the question of whether she’d consider heading for the White House. The topic started given that Parton’s “World On Fire” single found her upset with the current politicians.

“No,” she said. “I don’t think anybody could actually do a great job at that. I think we’ve had enough ‘boobs’ in the White House.”

“I would have no interest in politics,” she added. “I try to do my thing through my songs, through the way I accept people, and the way I try to make a difference. I’m not smart enough to be in politics, or maybe I’m too smart.”

Parton also made it clear that she is not at all qualified for politics, as she continued to point out that her job is to melt hearts and inspire change through music.

“Either way, I’m not qualified for that type of a job,” she shared. “But I’m pretty qualified to do what I do, which is to point people in the right direction, to write about it in songs or speak about things.”