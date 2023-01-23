On January 19, Dolly Parton turned 77 years old. Over those years, Parton has built one of the most esteemed legacies in music and in the entertainment industry more broadly. Her story is ripe for a film adaptation, and when/if that time comes, Parton has some ideas about the kind of person who should portray her. For example, they should have some boobs.

Parton was interviewed on CBS Mornings this weekend and a currently unproduced script of a biopic about her life came up. She was asked who should play her in the film and she responded, “Well, I don’t know. I think when it gets to that point, we’ll be auditioning a lot of different people. We’ll just have to see.”

The hosts then asked what qualities the actress should have and Parton continued:

“Well, she would need to have my spirit, I would think, and my personality. She’d have to have a lot of that fire and spunk. And she’d have to have some boobs, of course, whether they were homemade or whether they were for real [laughs]. She’d have to look the part, she’d have to be a little bit over-exaggerated. But hopefully… that would be pretty easy, even a boy could do that.”

