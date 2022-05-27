Dominic Fike 2022 Jimmy Fallon
Pop

Dominic Fike Called Amber Heard ‘Hot’ And Oddly Confessed To Having Visions Of Her ‘Beating Me Up’

Last weekend, Dominic Fike stopped by Northwestern University in Illinois to hold a concert in front of college students there. The show was most likely an exciting one for students as Fike is coming off a career-boosting appearance in season two of Euphoria. However, during the night, things took an odd turn as he made quite the odd confession about actress Amber Heard, who is currently embroiled in a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit with actor and ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp.

@justhelpingagirlout1

Dominic Fike saying Amber Heard is hot and that he dreams of her beating him up #dominicfike #amberherd

♬ original sound – Sabrina Scheinberg

On stage, Fike said, “So, I’m just going to come straight out and say it, I’m gonna be real with y’all. I actually think Amber Heard is hot.” He continued, “I don’t know, I know. I know it’s not a popular opinion and it’s not the focus at the moment, dude. But I’ve been having these visions of her [where] she’s beating me up. I think it’s hot.”

@itgirlash

Dominic Fike everybody #storytime #fypシ #dominicfike #musicfestival #concert #college #euphoria #amberheard #johnnydepp

♬ original sound – Ashlee💕

Many of the students in attendance were a bit disturbed by Fike’s comments, including Ashlee Mitchell, who took to TikTok to share her thoughts as noted by Pop Crush. “First off, it had nothing to do with his performance, so I’m like, ‘Why even say this?'” Mitchell said. She added that Fike said during the show that he wanted to see how much he could possibly “get away with.”

Another student, named Fatima, hopped on Twitter to share their thoughts. “I wasn’t really looking forward to Dominic Fike anyhow but hearing him say ‘I think amber heard is hot, I want her to hit me’ turned me tf off,” they wrote. “That’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim.”

You can hear Fike’s words about Amber Heard in the videos above.

