Dove Cameron is back with another pop banger in the form of “Girl Like Me.” Produced by Evan Blair, the sultry fast-paced anthem proves she isn’t playing around. By the time the electric guitar enters after the first chorus, if you weren’t already hooked, you will be.

“Handsome, there ain’t nothing sexy ’bout a tantrum / And I’m not even here I’m just a phantom / I know I’m putting you on the spot / What do you think, you’re ready or not?” Cameron sings in the second verse.

“You’ve never met a girl like me before,” she notes on the chorus.

Cameron first teased the song in March on TikTok, creating anticipation among fans. According to Genius, it also interpolates Edwyn Collins’ “A Girl Like You.” She was first inspired by the song after hearing it in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, it would be so fun to cover on tour.’ And we were like, ‘What if we just flip the narrative? What if we just said, ‘You’ve ever met a girl like me before’?” Cameron told People Magazine.

On the heels of her massive 2022 hit, “Boyfriend,” and other singles, “Bad Idea” and “Breakfast,” it appears Cameron might be gearing up for a debut studio album. From what we’ve heard so far, it certainly won’t disappoint — even if it’s completely new songs.

Listen to Dove Cameron’s new song “Girl Like Me” above.